BWA Group PLC - Board Changes

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

27 April 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Board Changes

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces the resignation of Alex Borrelli from the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") in order to focus on his other business activities.

The Company is seeking the appointment of two new experienced Board members to assist with the progress of the Company's assets: John Byfield and Jonathan Wearing. Both appointments are subject to the normal procedures for an AQSE quoted issuer and updates on their appointments will be provided as matters progress.

John Byfield qualified as a solicitor in 1978, forming his own practice in Southampton in 1980. This practice focussed on sports law and commercial elements around sport, in particular Formula 1 motor racing. After merging with a larger regional firm, Mr Byfield retired from private practice and founded a sports management business, Essentially Group, of which he was Executive Chairman, and which was admitted to trading on AIM in 2006, before being sold to Chime Communications in 2010.

Jonathan Wearing started his career with CitiBank in London in the 1970s, progressing through both the commercial and investment banking units, finishing as a mergers and acquisitions specialist.

Mr Wearing was formerly the Chairman of AIM-traded Ideagen plc, the software company taken private by Hg Capital in July 2022 and, separately, Chairman of AQSE quoted Sativa Group plc. Independently, for the last two decades Mr Wearing has built his own consultancy and investment business.

Both Mr Byfield and Mr Wearing are shareholders in the Company.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information: