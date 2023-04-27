

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 22 and GDP data for the first quarter are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts before the data. While it fell against the yen and the pound, it rose against the euro and the franc.



The greenback was worth at 133.41 against the yen, 1.1044 against the euro, 1.2478 against the pound and 0.8932 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



