BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 22 and GDP data for the first quarter have been published at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback climbed against its major counterparts after the data.



The greenback was trading at 133.61 against the yen, 1.1030 against the euro, 1.2467 against the pound and 0.8943 against the franc around 8:35 am ET.



