

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) said it now expects full year 2023 adjusted EPS of $16.10 - $16.30, compared to previous guidance of $15.90 - $16.20. For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS of $3.96 - $4.00.



First-quarter GAAP net earnings increased 20% to $284 million. EPS increased 20% to $2.66. Adjusted EPS was up 19% to $3.90. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.85, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue increased 15% to $1.47 billion. Organic revenue growth was 8%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $1.44 billion in revenue.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX