Wasel & Wasel and the Chartered Institute of Building Bridge the Gap in Construction Claims Education With New Course Tailored for the Canadian Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Wasel & Wasel an international disputes firm specializing in construction disputes, and Chartered Institute of Building; are proud to announce the launch of their groundbreaking new course, "Building Strong Construction Claims in Canada." This first-of-its-kind course in North America, instructed by Wasel & Wasel Managing Partner Mr. Mahmoud Abuwasel, will commence on May 2, 2023, and run every Tuesday for four weeks.

An image of Mahmoud Abuwasel speaking at the International Construction Forum.

Following the success of the International Construction Forum in Toronto, hosted by Wasel & Wasel, and supported by the Chartered Institute of Building, Wasel & Wasel have joined forces with the Institute to create this innovative course. The curriculum focuses on the practical application of guidance by U.S., U.K., and other jurisdictions towards trends affecting types and causes of construction claims in Canada. Additionally, the course will provide insights on managing construction arbitration.

Mr. Mahmoud Abuwasel, who has been involved with construction disputes in projects worth over USD 12 billion, added that: "The launch of this course marks an important milestone in the construction industry, providing invaluable knowledge and practical tools to professionals navigating construction claims in Canada. We look forward to sharing our insights and helping attendees build strong construction claims and manage arbitration effectively."

The Institute's Regional Manager of the Americas, Ms. Sereena Kang, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: "We are thrilled to join forces with Wasel & Wasel to provide this innovative and essential course. The unique combination of our expertise and that of Mr. Abuwasel will ensure that participants gain a deep understanding of construction claims in the Canadian context."

Registration for the course is now open, and interested participants can visit (https://www.ciobacademy.org/product/building-strong-construction-claims-in-canada) to secure their spots. Participants will receive a certificate of completion from the Chartered Institute of Building upon successfully finishing the course.

About Wasel & Wasel

Wasel & Wasel is an international disputes firm with expertise in construction disputes. The firm expertise spans various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, and hospitality. Wasel & Wasel has offices in North America, Asia, and Australia.

About the Chartered Institute of Building

The Chartered Institute of Building is a worldwide professional body that represents professionals working within the built environment. With a presence in over 100 countries and 45,000 members worldwide and is dedicated to promoting the highest standards in construction management and driving positive change in the industry.

