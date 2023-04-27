EventConnect Sports Announces a New Partnership With Athletx

Leading youth sports management software provider, EventConnect announced a new long-term partnership with Athletx Sports Group, one of the most prominent organizers of youth baseball leagues and tournaments in the U.S. Recent and rapid growth had propelled Athletx to being ranked #1,214 on the Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies nationally, and #3 in the Business First Fast 50, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the Louisville area.

LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Today, EventConnect, the leading youth sports management software provider, announced a new long-term partnership with Athletx Sports Group. As the exclusive tournament accommodations provider, Athletx will start by integrating EventConnect's sports technology alongside the Athletx custom-built platform to help streamline operations while maximizing hotel and vacation rental accommodation revenues.





"Based on our continued growth as a company, we are excited to partner with EventConnect as they will allow a more user-friendly experience for our families participating in our tournaments. This partnership benefits our families and hotel partners by providing a seamless experience for both parties. With our continual growth in the sports tournament market, we look forward to a growing partnership with EventConnect," said Justin Siegel, Executive Director of Housing at Athletx.

"Athletx Sports Group is focused on providing first-class experiences for our players, families and fans in the youth baseball and softball market. Partnering with EventConnect is exciting for our company as their services will continue providing excellent customer experiences. Streamlining our processes from start to finish is of the utmost importance. EventConnect aligns with Athletx's vision, which makes this partnership so important. We are thrilled to be partners with EventConnect and look forward to working with their brilliantly executed technology platform and top-notch team." -Jim Haddaway, Co-Founder and CEO of Athletx

"We are more than thrilled about this important new partnership with Athletx, and it is yet another example of our connection and dedication to the sport of Baseball," said Eric Vardon, President of EventConnect. "Athletx is such a powerful and meaningful brand, and to say we are partners is a substantial milestone for our growing tech company. Since 2013 we have continued to invest in our product and team to realize our vision to continually advance the ease and efficiency of sports tournament management with innovative technology matched with unparalleled service and support - today is a huge step toward that vision. We can't wait to hit the ground running with the Athletx team," Vardon added.

About Athletx Sports Group

Athletx brings together multiple nationally-recognized brands under one family, including Pastime Tournaments, Youth Baseball & Softball Nationals, Youth World Series, Game Day USA, Baseball Youth/Softball Youth, Mid-America Baseball, VERSUS, New Year's BaseballFest, TravelBall Select and Drive & Company. Recent and rapid growth has propelled Athletx to being ranked #1,214 on the Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies nationally, and #3 in the Business First Fast 50, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the Louisville area. Athletx Sports Group and its brands collectively represent nearly 600 team-based and individual-player events across the nation, featuring over 15,000 teams, 194,000 players, 38,000 coaches and 371,000 spectators. These events have featured athletes and teams from all 50 U.S. states and internationally, including Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Bahamas, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. In addition to producing first-class events, Athletx boasts a strong media presence with over 720,000 social media followers across its brands' various Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok platforms. Athletx maintains offices in Louisville, KY (corporate headquarters), Chicago, IL (Naperville) and Indianapolis, IN (Carmel). For more information, visit www.athletx.com.

About EventConnect

EventConnect is the only event management software in the sports tourism industry that connects thousands of rights holders, tournament directors and accommodations on one platform-working with more than 4,000 events and 20,000 hotels in over 800 cities across North America. EventConnect helps sports tournament organizers reduce time spent on administrative tasks and increase capacity for delivering memorable experiences to all participants. The end-to-end platform is customized for each partner's needs and is seamless for organizers and participants, creating efficiency while increasing value. EventConnect customers can increase room night reservations by up to 30% while saving up to 24% of hotel costs for teams and creating a 99% rate of booking satisfaction and positive experiences. Learn more at http://eventconnectsports.com.

