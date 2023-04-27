Company to increase manufacturing capacity at Italy facility, opens German sales office

Ashdod, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - Sharon Personal Care, a global supplier of innovative, environmentally friendly ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products, has expanded its operations in Europe by opening a new sales office in Germany and increasing its manufacturing capability at its facility in Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy.





Sharon Personal Care is expanding capacity at its Trezzo sull'Adda facility to start producing new preservation systems as part of the company's new "free of" line of SharoSENSE products.



The European personal care market is $56 billion strong, according to Statista, and Sharon Personal Care is positioning itself to be a better partner to consumer products companies in this growing market, according to CEO Naama Eylon.

"In 2022, we acquired Res Pharma Industriale and the cosmetic ingredients unit of B&C S.p.A., and over the past year, we have been focused on integrating those two organizations into the company," says Eylon. "Now that the integration is completed, we are working to streamline and expand our operations. The steps we are announcing today will help us to provide more innovation and better service in Europe."

Sharon's Trezzo sull'Adda facility is Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-certified, as well as ISO9001 and ISO14001-certified, and meets the industry's highest environmental standards. Sharon is expanding its capacity by adding new equipment and quality processes while making significant upgrades to some of the current systems used at the plant. The expanded capabilities at the site will allow Sharon to start producing new preservation systems as part of the company's new "free of" line of SharoSENSE products. The line includes preservatives that are free of formaldehyde donors and parabens. The company will also be able to manufacture phenoxyethanol-free options. Innovative approaches for antimicrobial protection of wet wipes, baby care, facial cleansers and other products will also be developed at the Italy location. With the expanded Italian facility, the company will also be producing these products closer to the market it is serving, helping to increase customer delivery response time.

The company's new sales office is Sharon's first entry into Germany, and to help build their presence, they have brought in Tina Duoba as its Regional Sales Manager. Duoba has more than 30 years of industry experience, having previously served as the General Manager at Gattefossé, a producer of specialized ingredients for the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries.





Sharon Personal Care hired Tina Douba as Regional Sales Manager. She has more than 30 years of industry experience and will work from the company's new sales office in Germany.



"I know due to my long-term experience, the importance of quality, innovation, and sustainability in the personal care industry, and I have admired Sharon Personal Care and its commitment to offer the right solutions to answer today's trends and future trends. I look forward to playing a leading role in helping Sharon grow its business in Europe and beyond," says Duoba.

For more information, visit the Sharon Personal Care website at: https://sharonpc.com.

About Sharon Personal Care

Headquartered in Ashdod, Israel, Sharon Personal Care is a global supplier of innovative ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products - with specialized expertise in trending market segments. The company's product portfolio includes unique preservatives, building blocks, and functional chemistries and active ingredients. Today's Sharon has a proven track record of innovation combined with the ability to provide comprehensive solutions at light speed. With a solid foundation in environmentally sustainable chemistry, Sharon delivers multifunctional ingredient solutions that help differentiate personal care products in a fast-changing market.

Established in 1977 by Dr. Danny Sommerfeld, the company employs more than 200 people worldwide, with manufacturing and scientific facilities on three continents. Sharon Personal Care is owned primarily by Tene Investment Funds (Tel Aviv), an Israeli private equity growth fund focused on the industrial and technology sectors.

