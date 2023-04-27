Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
27.04.2023 | 15:14
KeyBank Loan Officer Shares Advice That Can Make Homeownership More Affordable

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / KeyBank

KeyBank, Thursday, April 27, 2023, Press release picture

Photo: KeyBank's Saleem Shabazz, Community Development Loan Officer

KeyBank's Saleem Shabazz, Community Development Loan Officer (NMLS #474996) in Buffalo, was recently featured on Power 96.5/WUFO Radio's website, giving advice on resources many banks provide that can help make buying a home easier.

Shabazz highlighted a recent Fair Housing Month poll commissioned by KeyBank, which surveyed 1,000 homeowners in households earning less than $75,000 annually regarding their homebuying and lending experiences. Nearly one-third (31%) of respondents did not seek out any information or resources on homebuyer assistance programs.

  • Read the full byline from KeyBank's Saleem Shabazz on Power 96.5/WUFO's website
  • Learn how KeyBank is Bolstering the Path to Affordable Homeownership This Fair Housing Month
  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. © 2023 KeyCorp.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751634/KeyBank-Loan-Officer-Shares-Advice-That-Can-Make-Homeownership-More-Affordable

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
