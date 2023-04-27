KeyBank Loan Officer Shares Advice That Can Make Homeownership More Affordable

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / KeyBank



Photo: KeyBank's Saleem Shabazz, Community Development Loan Officer

KeyBank's Saleem Shabazz, Community Development Loan Officer (NMLS #474996) in Buffalo, was recently featured on Power 96.5/WUFO Radio's website, giving advice on resources many banks provide that can help make buying a home easier.

Shabazz highlighted a recent Fair Housing Month poll commissioned by KeyBank, which surveyed 1,000 homeowners in households earning less than $75,000 annually regarding their homebuying and lending experiences. Nearly one-third (31%) of respondents did not seek out any information or resources on homebuyer assistance programs.

