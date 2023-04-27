Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023
Wichtige News triggert Rallye! Spekulationswelle erfasst dieses Papier!
WKN: A1XA8R | ISIN: DK0060534915 | Ticker-Symbol: NOVC
27.04.2023 | 15:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Novo Nordisk A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 28 April 2023 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN:         DK0060534915             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Novo Nordisk B            
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 1,742,564,000 shares (DKK 348,512,800)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        25,000,000 shares (DKK 5,000,000)   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  1,717,564,000 shares (DKK 343,512,800)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.20               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      NOVO B                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     1158                 
-------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
