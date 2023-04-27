DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2023 / 15:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.4183

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29510867

CODE: NASL LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 240137 EQS News ID: 1619471 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

