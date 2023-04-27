DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2023 / 15:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.4183
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29510867
CODE: NASL LN
ISIN: LU1829221024
