DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2023 / 15:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.2492

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 161607

CODE: PAXJ LN

ISIN: LU1220245556

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 240127 EQS News ID: 1619451 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1619451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2023 09:17 ET (13:17 GMT)