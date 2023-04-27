At the Annual Conference of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), in Orlando (Florida) from April 14th to 19th

Brenus Pharma Announces two groundbreaking presentations on STC-1010, the company's first drug candidate for colorectal cancer (CRC), produced by Brenus Pharma's STC (Stimulated Tumor-Cells) Technology Platform.

Innovative models for anti-tumor vaccine development were highlighted: Inovotion's CAM (chorioallantoic model) in-ovo assay and Explicyte's ex-vivo co-cultured assay, were used to characterize the mechanism of action through a specific immune response, and validate the anti-tumor effects of STC-1010.

These models comply with the FDA's modernization act 2.0 S. 5002 and demonstrate the potential of STC-1010 in clinical settings for the treatment of patients with colorectal cancer

The first study evaluated the safety and efficacy of STC-1010 in activating the antitumoral immune response against human colorectal adenocarcinoma using the chicken CAM assay. Results obtained in-ovo confirmed the anti-tumor efficacy -mediated by cytokine secretion and T cells expansion- of the vaccine previously observed in CRC syngeneic mouse models. Dendritic cells primed by STC-1010 will induce a multi specific pool of T-lymphocytes against the tumor without toxicity.

The second study evaluated the functional activity of STC-1010-primed dendritic cells (DCs) from PBMCs human donors' isolation, to activate autologous CD8+ T cells and promote tumor cell death. The study evaluated the cross-priming and specificity of the immune response induced by STC-1010. Results showed that STC-1010 is an efficient strategy to educate the immune system by cross-priming DCs and increasing the activity of specific CD8+ T cells (TCR sequencing) all of which promotes the significant tumor killing observed ex-vivo.

Taken together, these studies provide promising results for the development of the STC-1010 and prove its potential to be presented into clinical setting for the treatment of patients with CRC.

Innovative in vivo model for anti-tumor vaccine development: Safety validation and preliminary efficacy evaluation of a new antitumor vaccine STC-1010 on human colorectal adenocarcinoma using the chicken CAM assay.

Session Title: Clinical Research Excluding Trials Vaccines

Abstract Presentation Number: 6791

Yan WANG, Scientist/R&D Project Manager (PhD)

Arnaud PEYRONNIER, Sales Director (MSc)

Benoit PINTEUR, Chief Scientific Officer (Pharm D)

Lionel CHALUS, Chief Scientific Officer

Corinne TORTORELLI, Medical Lead (Pharm. D., Ph.D)

Paul BRAVETTI, Chief Executive Officer (Pharm D, MSc)

Jean VIALLET, Chief Executive Officier (PhD)

François GHIRINGHELLI, Head of Team Inserm 1231 TIRECs Therapies and Immune REsponse in CancerS, Director of early clinical unit CLIPP2, Professor of Oncology (M.D, PhD)

STC-1010 a new therapeutic vaccine promotes tumor cell death.

Session Title:Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2

Abstract Presentation Number: LB224

Alban BESSEDE, Chief Executive Officer (Ph.D)

George ALZEEB, Scientific Project Manager (Ph.D)

Corinne TORTORELLI, Medical Lead (Pharm.D., Ph.D)

Jean-Philippe GUEGUAN, Study Director

Christophe REY

Lionel CHALUS, Chief Scientific Officer

Benoit PINTEUR, Chief Scientific Officer (Pharm D)

Paul BRAVETTI, Chief Executive Officer (Pharm D, MSc)

Antoine ITALIANO, Early Phase Trials and Sarcoma Units (M.D, Ph.D)

1 STC-1010 is a next-generation cancer vaccine immunotherapy that targets tumor antigens and is produced by Allogeneic STC's proprietary Brenus platform. It's the lead candidate specifically designed to combat colorectal cancer (CRC) including MSS and MSI-H populations in its first line of treatment for the first indication.

2 Inovotion Biopolis- 5 av du Grand Sablon, 38700 La Tronche, France

3 Brenus Pharma Parc industriel Tech Lavaur La Bechade 63 500 Issoire, France

4 Center Georges François Leclerc, 1 rue du Pr Marion 21000 Dijon, France

5 Explicyte 229 Cours de l'Argonne, 33000 Bordeaux

6 Institut Bergonie 229 Cours de l'Argonne, 33000 Bordeaux

