Donnerstag, 27.04.2023
Wichtige News triggert Rallye! Spekulationswelle erfasst dieses Papier!
WKN: 853676 | ISIN: JP3592200004
27.04.23
15:04 Uhr
29,740 Euro
+0,050
+0,17 %
PR Newswire
27.04.2023 | 16:06
The Toshiba TV X9900L Merges the Best of Two Worlds

HONG KONG, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where technology rapidly evolves, Toshiba TV stands out with its latest release: the Toshiba TV X9900L.

The high-end model, which has caught eyes with its exquisite design, is engineered to deliver the perfect entertainment experience.

Among its standout features is the REGZA Engine OLED for stunning visuals and vibrant colors. In addition to superior visuals, the X9900L boasts an impressive audio experience. The inbuilt Tru Bass Processor enhances low-frequency sounds for more powerful bass performance, and the Tru Screen sound technology ensures that crisp sound emanates directly from the screen, providing a more immersive and realistic listening experience.

Spotlighting the X9900L, Toshiba TV embellishes its brand persona - Takumi, Authentic, and Responsible - in a new 90s-themed campaign. The new initiative, centered on bringing back the classic feel of a golden vintage era, seeks to rekindle fond memories of the 1990s.

Through this approach, Toshiba TV pioneers an extraordinary endeavor to become a bigger household name across the globe by reaching out to an even wider audience.

Predictably, a vital element to the global anticipation of Toshiba TV's new campaign is its thrilling duality. By integrating the best of the vintage 90s and the modern 2020s, Toshiba TV reaffirms its commitment to rare craftsmanship and unparalleled innovation.

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 71 years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2063512/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-toshiba-tv-x9900l-merges-the-best-of-two-worlds-301809599.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
