Alternative Finance Market to Reach $920.84 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 18.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Alternative Finance Market by Type (Peer-to-peer Lending, Debt-based Crowdfunding, Invoice Trading and Others) and End User (Businesses and Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global alternative finance industry generated $173.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $920.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2032.







Prime determinants of growth

The global alternative finance market is driven by factors such as advancement in technology, lack of access to traditional finance, and changing consumer preferences and regulatory environment. However, the alternative finance market is subject to a complex and evolving regulatory environment, which can make it difficult for new providers to enter the market and can increase compliance costs for existing providers. On the contrary, integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotic process automation (RPA) in the financing and lending industry is expected to boost the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $173.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $920.9 billion CAGR 18.5 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Advancement in technology Lack of access to traditional finance Changing consumer preferences and regulatory environment Opportunities Access to finance for small businesses Innovation in financial services Diversification of investment portfolios Restraints Lack of regulation and diversification Risk of default and limited liquidity

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the alternative finance market faced a moderate impact.

However, the pandemic increased the risk of defaults and losses for alternative finance platforms, as many businesses were struggling to survive and repay their loans.

Moreover, many governments around the world introduced measures to SMEs during the pandemic, such as loan guarantee schemes and grants, which helped to stimulate the demand for alternative finance products.

The peer-to-peer lending segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the peer-to-peer lending segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global alternative finance market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as P2P lending has become much more popular as a substitute for traditional funding owing to increasing usage of lending websites. However, the invoice trading segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.7% from 2023 to 2032, as invoice trading is becoming an increasingly popular source of finance for small and medium-sized businesses, particularly those with cash flow issues.

The businesses segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the businesses segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global alternative finance market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as businesses are becoming more comfortable with alternative finance and are increasingly turning to these options to access the funding they need. However, the individuals segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2032, as alternative finance has become increasingly popular among individuals who are looking for new ways to invest their money or access credit.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global alternative finance market revenue, as regulatory bodies in North America have generally been supportive of alternative finance platforms, which has encouraged the growth of the industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.7% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the fact that the Asia Pacific region's alternative finance market is growing rapidly due to a combination of factors such as a large unbanked population, rapidly growing economies, technological innovation, and regulatory support.

Leading Market Players: -

Lending Crowd

Funding Circle Limited

LendingTree, LLC

Prosper Funding LLC

Fundly

Invoice Interchange Private Limited

Mintos

Indiegogo, Inc.

Lending Club Bank

SoFi

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global alternative finance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the alternative finance market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing alternative finance market forecast.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the alternative finance market size segmentation assists to determine the prevailing alternative finance market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global alternative finance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

