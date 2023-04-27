DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.5669

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10399324

CODE: LEML LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 240160 EQS News ID: 1619539 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1619539&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2023 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)