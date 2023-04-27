South Africa's government has initiated a public consultation to exempt some PV and battery storage facilities from obtaining environmental authorization during the permitting process, but only for sites categorized as having "low" or "medium" environmental sensitivity.South Africa's Ministry of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment has launched a public consultation to exempt solar-plus-storage facilities from needing environmental approval during the permitting process. The consultation was opened on April 17 and is open for 30 days thereafter. Members of the public are invited to submit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...