

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office has added Belarus and Bulgaria to an intellectual property rights watch list.



This and a number of other actions taken by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) have been mentioned in its 2023 Special 301 Report on the adequacy and effectiveness of U.S. trading partners' protection and enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights.



USTR reviewed more than 100 trading partners for this year's Special 301 Report, and placed 22 of them on the Priority Watch List and 7 on Watch List.



In this year's Report, trading partners on the Priority Watch List present the most significant concerns regarding insufficient IP protection or enforcement or actions that otherwise limited market access for persons relying on intellectual property protection. The countries on the Priority Watch List are Argentina, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, and Venezuela.



The countries that are on the Watch List are Algeria, Barbados, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.



Belarus was added to the watch list in response to that country passing a law that legalized unlicensed use of certain copyrighted works from countries sanctioning Belarus for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The report says that Belarus government can keep royalties from this unlicensed usage and shift them to its general budget, meaning that the Lukashenka regime would directly financially benefit from this.



USTR added Bulgaria to the Watch List because it did not sufficiently address deficiencies in its investigation and prosecution of online piracy cases, such as by allowing criminal investigations, expert examinations, and prosecutions to proceed with just a subset of seized infringing works. USTR said it will again conduct an Out-of-Cycle Review this year to assess whether Bulgaria makes material progress in this area.



The Special 301 review of Ukraine's IP practices will remain suspended this year also due to Russia's continuing attack of Ukraine.



The report cited that many serious concerns remain regarding IP protection and enforcement in China.



In 2022, China continued implementation of amendments to the Patent Law, Copyright Law, and Criminal Law, but the pace of reforms aimed at addressing IP issues slowed.



While right holders have welcomed some positive developments, they raise concerns about about long-standing issues like technology transfer, trade secrets, bad faith trademarks, counterfeiting, online piracy, and geographical indications. Also, statements by Chinese officials that tie IP rights to Chinese market dominance still raise strong concerns.



The United States continues to monitor closely China's progress in implementing its commitments under the United States-China Economic and Trade Agreement.



The report says that several U.S. trading partners, including Thailand, Vietnam and Nigeria, continued to advance IP protection and enforcement by enacting major legal reforms.



Concerns with the European Union's aggressive promotion of its exclusionary geographical indications (GI) policies persist. The United States remains concerned about the proposed expansion of the EU GI system beyond agricultural products and foodstuffs, including apparel, ceramics, glass, handicrafts, manufactured goods, minerals, salts, stones, and textiles.



The Report highlights ongoing concerns related to online piracy and broadcast piracy.



USTR urged trading partners to address concerns on IP protection and enforcement.



