CAXXOR Is The Leading Infrastructure Company In Mexico That Is Dedicated To Improving Global Infrastructure Standards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / CAXXOR is a successful company dedicated to the development of infrastructure and technologies, and is also part of the institutional investment firm National Standard Finance (NSF) in Latin America.

Originally founded in Mexico, it has operations in several countries, including Panama, United Kingdom and Mexico. In fact, CAXXOR is made up of three companies, REAL ASSETS, FINANCE and GLOBAL ADVISORS. To date, the business is a holistic and very complete organization, which has also begun to develop specialized technology to improve global infrastructure standards.

"We focus on connectivity, services, and cutting-edge technology to offer innovative solutions to our customers and end users. We are pioneers in creating the most secure and efficient border between Mexico and the United States, allowing us to have a positive impact on the security and economy of the region," states Carlos Ortiz, president of the company.

All its team members are inspired by helping people connect efficiently and safely, and ensuring they have the means to get their products to where they demand them, which is only possible with efficient and environmentally compatible infrastructures.

Right now CAXXOR is developing the most innovative, efficient, challenging, environmentally friendly, and market-impacting logistics infrastructure project of our time, the TMEC Corridor, one of the largest and most important logistics works in the field of international trade that seeks to expand rail connections from Mexico to new areas of the North American continent.

With this important project, they hope to have a major impact on the relations between Mexico and the USA, as well as the reconfiguration of maritime routes in North America with the main objective of increasing competitiveness in the region. As a matter of fact, the TMEC Corridor is already in a league with the most prominent players in its sector in the world.

About CAXXOR:

