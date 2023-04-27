Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem (Paris:ALKEM), a leading player in bio-based chemistry(ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM), announces the postponement the publication of its annual results for the year ending December 31, 2022. Initially scheduled for April 27, 2023, after market closing, it will now be published on May 16, 2023, after market closing, in conjunction with the availability of the 2022 annual report planned the same day.

In order to provide its shareholders, particularly foreign shareholders, with greater clarity, Groupe Berkem has decided to present its 2022 financial statements in accordance with IFRS. This transition is an important step and requires significant work on which the Company, its advisors under the supervision of its auditors (PWC and DEIXIS) have been working for several months. The Company has decided to postpone the publication of the 2022 annual results presented according to these new standards, given the numerous adjustments made necessary by this conversion.

Upcoming financial events

2022 Full-Year Results: May 16, 2023

Annual General Meeting: June 13, 2023

2023 First-Half Revenue: July 31, 2023

2023 First-Half Results 2023 Third-Quarter Revenue: October 26, 2023

ABOUT THE BERKEM GROUP

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 3 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

Contacts:

Groupe Berkem

Olivier Fahy, Chairman and CEO

Anthony Labrugnas, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +33 (0)5 64 31 06 60

investisseurs@berkem.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Nicolas Fossiez

Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

berkem@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau Antoine Pacquier

Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

berkem@newcap.eu