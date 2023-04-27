Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - Bluberi (or the "Company") today announced that it has promoted Steve Kohon to the role of Executive Vice President of Operations and Service, effective immediately. Mr. Kohon formerly served as Senior Vice President of Sales, West, for the Company and is also an Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 honoree for 2023.

"I am extremely humbled and honored for the opportunity to partner with our Operations and Service teams," said Kohon. "With our dedication to Being the Easiest Company to do Business With, we understand Operations and Service are essential to Bluberi's future success. Approaching these areas of the business with a Product and Sales background ensures we are building our company with the customer's needs and perspective first."

As the Company expands, growing the operations and service teams is crucial to success, and Bluberi believes appointing someone with a diverse background in product and sales to lead those departments is the right move. Overseeing production, sales administration, and field services, Mr. Kohon is assuming leadership with a talented and diverse group of department managers.

Bluberi CEO, Andrew Burke, commented, "When I arrived at Bluberi, Steve was among the first people I recruited. Despite not having worked together in the past, I had heard of his reputation as one of the smartest guys in the business. Working with him these past few years has been an absolute pleasure. Steve has gone above and beyond his role in sales by tackling some of our toughest tasks at Bluberi. Although moving someone as successful as Steve out of sales and into Operations & Service may seem unconventional, we do things differently here. Steve has earned tremendous respect from our team, and we are eager to see the magic he can bring as the new EVP of Operations & Service. With his A+ understanding of our customers and customer experience, I do not doubt that Steve will excel in this new role. We are committed to supporting our employees as they grow their skill sets and take the next step in their careers."

###

About Bluberi

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi® is an established and reliable company with an expansive vision to deliver the highest quality casino gaming experience to players in Class II and Class III markets across the globe. We strive to provide industry-leading customer service by being the easiest company to do business with. We are proud to be an agile supplier, able to respond to customer feedback quickly as we become a best-in-class gaming partner. To learn more, visit bluberi.com.

Bluberi Media Contact: Dan Taylor, Brand Marketing Manager, dan.taylor@bluberi.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163906