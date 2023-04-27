

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Thursday, although the dollar's recovery from lower levels limited the safe-haven metal's upside.



The dollar index, which dropped to 102.28 in the Asian session, climbed to 101.89 later on in the day and was at 101.55 a little while ago, netting a marginal gain.



Gold futures for June ended higher by $3.00 or about 0.2% at $1,999.00 an ounce.



Silver futures for July ended up $0.138 at $25.209 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $3.8840 per pound, gaining $0.0225.



Data released by the Commerce Department showed real gross domestic product increased by 1.1% in the first quarter after jumping by 2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to slow to 2%.



The Commerce Department said the slowdown in GDP growth primarily reflected a downturn in private inventory investment and a slowdown in non-residential fixed investment.



A separate report from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended April 22nd, dipping to 230,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week's revised level of 246,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 248,000 from the 245,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Traders now await the Fed's preferred inflation gauge on Friday for hints on when the Federal Reserve might consider pausing interest rate rises.



The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points when it meets next week. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver either a 25 or 50 basis point interest rate hike next week and signal further rate hikes.



The Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision is due on Friday, with the central bank expected to keep all of its policy levers unchanged.



