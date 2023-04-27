Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023
PR Newswire
27.04.2023 | 21:00
Verra & Panama Collaborate on Development of National Carbon Market

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra, the world's leading standards setter for climate action and sustainable development, has today announced a strategic collaboration with Panama's Ministry of Environment (MiAMBIENTE) to support the establishment of the country's national carbon market.

As one of the few carbon-negative countries globally, Panama boasts 65% of its land blanketed by the Atlantic rainforest. Stemming deforestation and encouraging the expansion of secondary forests are considered essential measures for preserving the nation's crucial carbon sinks. Accordingly, Panama's emerging carbon market aims to stimulate and channel funding towards projects dedicated to safeguarding the future of its forests and land use activities.

Through providing expert technical support, Verra will help ensure Panama's carbon market and participating projects demonstrate tangible emissions reductions and removals-thereby successfully protecting and promoting the nation's forests, while facilitating sustainable development.

