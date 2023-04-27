

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado has recalled over 317,000 Steamfast and Brookstone travel steam irons due to risk of fire, burn and shock.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the power cord on the recalled irons can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing fire and burn hazards. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard.



The company said it has received 50 reports of incidents, including 38 reports of the iron's power cord smoking, sparking, burning or other signs of overheating and 12 reports of cord damage. No injuries have been reported.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled irons and visit the Steamfast or Vornado website to register for the recall and receive a refund of $19.99.



The recalled irons were sold at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Vornado.com, Steamfast.com, and other online retailers from January 2009 through May 2018 and Brookstone between 2009 and 2013 for between $13 and $30.



