BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank, today reported net income of $3.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $2.4 million or $0.33 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Return on average assets and equity were 1.46% and 12.57% in the quarter ended March 31,2023 compared to 1.15% and 11.05% in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The net interest margin for the current quarter of 4.34% represented an increase of 85 basis points from the 3.49% in the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $857.5 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $12.5 million, or 1.5%, from $845.0 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was due primarily to a $13.7 million increase in net loans receivable to $672.8 million at March 31, 2023, partially offset by decreases of $4.0 million in cash and cash equivalents to $64.6 million at March 31, 2023 and $700,000 in investment in life insurance to $19.3 million at March 31, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $4.0 million, or 5.9%, to $64.6 million at March 31, 2023 from $68.7 million at December 31, 2022 as funds were used to fund the increases in net loans receivable. We regularly review our liquidity position based on alternative uses of available funds as well as market conditions.

Net loans receivable increased $13.7 million, or 2.1%, to $672.8 million at March 31, 2023 from $659.1 million at December 31, 2022. Increases in commercial real estate and construction loans offset by decreases in owner and non-owner occupied 1-4 loans and commercial loans.

Securities increased $3.0 million, or 6.9%, to $46.5 million at March 31, 2023 from $43.5 million at December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $4.0 million in agency securities, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in available for sale mortgage-backed securities to $32.7 million at March 31, 2023.

Total liabilities increased $9.7 million, or 1.3%, to $756.9 million at March 31, 2023 from $747.2 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $25.5 million increase in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in total deposits of $17.6 million.

Total deposits decreased $17.6 million, or 2.6%, to $667.0 million at March 31, 2023 from $684.6 million at December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits decreased $2.1 million, or 0.4%, to $515.3 million at March 31, 2023 from $517.4 million at December 31, 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $15.5 million, or 9.3% to $151.7 million at March 31, 2023 from $167.2 million at December 31, 2022

Of the $17.6 million decrease in deposits that occurred in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, $14.0 million, or 79.5%, of the decrease occurred in January as primarily commercial customers made routine annual post-year end distributions, moved cash to alternative investments and made certain large capital expenditures. BV Financial has been adjusting interest rates paid on deposits to retain and grow these balances. The turmoil experienced in the banking system in early March 2023 has not led to a measurable increase in customer inquiries or withdrawals.

We had $37.5 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings at March 31, 2023 compared to $12.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings at December 31, 2022. The increase was used to fund loan growth and to maintain on balance sheet liquidity.

BayVanguard Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 13.53% at March 31, 2022 compared to 12.05% at December 31, 2022. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.

Income Statement Review

Interest income increased $2.3 million, or 30.7%, to $9.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $7.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was due primarily to increases in interest income on loans, which is our primary source of interest income, and interest income on cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets. Interest income on loans increased $1.6 million, or 21.8%, to $8.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to increases in the average balance of loans and the average yield. The average balance of loans increased $52.2 million, or 8.5%, to $667.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $615.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The weighted average yield on loans increased 58 basis points to 5.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 4.75% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as variable rate loans reset to higher interest rates and the rates on new loans exceeded the rates on paid off loans. Interest income on cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets increased $520,000, to $556,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $36,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to a 429 basis point increase in the average yield on cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by an $50.1 million decrease in the average balance as cash on hand was used to fund loan growth.

Interest expense increased $0.6 million, or 70.8%, to $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, due primarily to a $0.3 million increase on interest paid on deposits, and a $0.3 million increase on interest paid on advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank. The increase in interest expense on deposits was due to a 25 basis point increase in the average rate, offset by a $19.7 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits to $508.5 million at March 31, 2023 from $528.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits was 0.53% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 0.28% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Non-interest income decreased by $681,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recognized $200,000 in excess insurance proceeds as a result of the death of a former executive of an acquired institution. Non-interest income in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included $600,000 in other income upon the pay-off of a customer's loan relationship, $300,000 in a gain on bargain purchase related to the merger with North Arundel Savings Bank.

Non-interest expense increased $342,000, or 7.8%, to $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $4.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was due primarily to a $500,000 increase in compensation and related benefits to $2.9 million at March 31, 2023 due to general increases in salary and incentive compensation, additional staffing as we built up the infrastructure to support growth, partially offset by a decrease of $216,000 in other non-interest expenses related to data processing conversion expenses incurred in 2022.

Credit Quality Review

Non-performing assets decreased to $6.6 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at March 31, 2023 compared to $7.9 million, or 0.93% of total assets, at December 31, 2022 as a previously nonaccrual commercial real estate loan paid in full. At March 31, 2023, allowance for credit loss on loans was $8.1 million, which represented 1.19% of total loans and 176.5% of non-performing loans. BV Financial adopted ASU 326 on January 1, 2023. Under this new current expected loss model, provisions for credit losses are charged to operations to establish an allowance for credit losses at a level to cover expected losses over the expected life of a loan or securities portfolio. Under the previous "incurred loss" model, provisions for loan losses were charged to operations to establish an allowance for loan losses at a level necessary to absorb known and inherent losses in our loan portfolio that are both probable and reasonably estimable at the date of the consolidated financial statements. Prior to adoption of this standard, BV Financial segregated the loan portfolios acquired via mergers and evaluated them against a credit allowance established at acquisition. As part of the adoption of the new accounting standard, $3.8 million in remaining acquisition credit marks were transferred to the allowance for credit losses for loans. An additional $750,000 in allowances for credit losses were established, $450,000 for the allowance for credit losses for loans, $289,000 as a reserve for off balance sheet commitments and $11,000 for held-to-maturity securities as of the adoption date.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with fourteen other branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

BV FINANCIAL,INC. At or For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 2022 Performance Ratios(1):



Return on average assets 1.46 % 1.15 % Return on average equity 12.57 % 11.05 % Return on Average tangible Equity 14.87 % 13.43 % Interest rate spread(2) 4.06 % 3.33 % Net interest margin(3) 4.34 % 3.49 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.21 % 2.05 % Efficiency ratio(4) 52.19 % 55.49 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.59 % 134.73 % Average equity to average assets 11.65 % 10.44 %

Capital Ratios(5): Total capital to risk-weighted assets 18.11 % 17.81 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 16.86 % 17.30 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 16.86 % 17.30 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 13.53 % 12.05 % Tangible equity to tangible assets BV Financial consolidated

Credit Quality Ratios:(6) Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.19 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 176.47 % 75.92 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans during the year 0.01 % 0.01 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 0.67 % 0.59 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.53 % 0.45 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.77 % 0.68 %

Other: Number of offices 15 17 Number of full-time equivalent employees 117 109

(1) Performance ratios are annualized. (2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) BayVanguard Bank only, unless otherwise noted (6) The Company adopted ASU 326 on January 1, 2023. Some ratios are not comparable pre and post adoption.

BV Financial & Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Condition (in thousands)

Unaudited



3/31/2023 12/31/2022 ASSETS



Cash 8,238 12,704 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 56,370 55,948 64,608 68,652 Equity securities at fair value 211 221 Investment AFS 36,103 33,034 Investment HTM 10,394 10,461 Loans 680,893 662,944 Allowance for Credit Losses (8,095) (3,813) Net Loans Receivable 672,798 659,131 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,044 1,987 Premises and Equipment, net 15,007 15,176 FHLB of Atlanta Stock 2,052 977 Investment in life insurance 19,335 19,983 Accrued Interest Receivable 2,767 2,952 Goodwill 14,420 14,420 Intangible Assets, net 1,148 1,195 Deferred tax asset, net 9,219 9,113 Other Assets 7,419 7,661

Total Assets $ 857,525 $ 844,963

LIABILITIES Non interest bearing deposits 151,667 167,202 Interest bearing deposits 515,322 517,416 Total Deposits 666,989 684,618 FHLB borrowings 37,500 12,000 Subordinated debentures 37,092 37,039 Other Liabilities 15,291 13,555 Total Liabilities 756,872 747,212 EQUITY Common Stock at par 74 74 Paid-in capital 15,472 15,406 Retained Earnings 87,180 84,612 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,073) (2,341)

Total stockholders' equity 100,653 97,751

Total liabilites and stockholders' equity $ 857,525 $ 844,963

Total common shares outstanding 7,424,595 7,418,575

QTRLY Consolidated Statement of Income (in thousands)



3/31/2023 3/31/2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $8,773 $7,202 Investment Securities - AFS 266 136 Investment Securities - HTM 93 36 Othere Interest Income 556 39 Total Interest Income 9,688 7,413



Interest on Deposits 665 367 Interest on FHLB & Other Borrowings 289 1 Interest on Subordinated Debentures 534 503 Total Interest Expense 1,488 871



Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss 8,200 6,542 Provision for Loan Losses 2 177 Net Interest Income 8,198 6,365 Debit Card Income 173 182 Service Fees On Deposits 94 113 Income from Life Insurance 318 93 Gain on Bargain Purchase - 330 Other Income 222 770 Total Other Income 807 1,488

Compensation 2,879 2,402 Occupancy 416 464 Data Processing 349 365 Advertising 13 5 Professional fees 200 175 Equipment 105 112 Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs 127 10 Amortization of intangible assets 46 45 FDIC insurance premiums 54 53 Other 511 727 Total Non-Interest Expense 4,700 4,358 Net Income Before Tax 4,305 3,495

Provision for Income Tax 1,190 1,078 Net Income $3,115 $2,417 Basic Earnings per share $0.42 $0.33 Diluted earnings per share $0.42 $0.33

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Change





















Average



Average



Average



Interest Earning Assets Balance Interest Yield Balance Interest Yield Balance Interest Yield



















Interest Earning Cash $ 50,661 $ 553 4.43% $ 100,761 $ 34 0.14% $ (50,099) $ 519 4.29% Investment Securities AFS 36,134 266 2.99% 38,987 136 1.41% (2,853) 130 1.58% Investment Securities HTM 11,915 93 3.18% 5,697 39 2.54% 6,218 58 0.65% Equity Investments 222 3 4.96% 144 2 6.53% 78 - -1.56% Total Loans 667,888 8,773 5.33% 615,651 7,202 4.75% 52,236 1,570 0.58%

Total Earning Assets 766,820 9,688 5.12% 761,240 7,413 3.95% 5,580 2,277 1.18% Cash & Due from Banks 9,720 10,843 (1,123) Other Assets 71,683 79,280 (7,597) Total Assets $ 848,223 $ 851,363 $ (3,140)

Interest Bearing Liabilities Deposits Interest Checking Accounts 91,842 18 0.08% 94,047 15 0.06% (2,205) 4 0.02% Savings Accounts 164,818 40 0.10% 167,793 23 0.06% (2,975) 17 0.04% Money Market accounts 99,583 97 0.39% 106,572 45 0.17% (6,989) 51 0.22% Time Deposits 152,264 510 1.36% 159,750 284 0.72% (7,487) 225 0.63% Total Deposits 508,506 665 0.53% 528,161 367 0.28% (19,655) 297 0.25%

FHLB Borrowings 24,150 289 4.85% - - 0.00% 24,150 289 4.85% Subordintated Debentures 37,069 534 5.84% 36,858 503 5.53% 211 31 0.31% Total Borrowings 61,219 823 5.45% 36,858 503 5.53% 24,361 320 -0.08%

Total Interest bearing Liabilities 569,725 1,488 1.06% 565,019 871 0.63% 4,706 617 0.43% Noninterest bearing deposits 158,807 170,418 (11,611) Other Liabilities 22,042 27,081 (5,039) Shareholders' Equity 97,649 88,845 8,804 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 848,223 $ 851,363 (3,140) Net Interest Income $ 8,200 $ 6,542 $ 1,660

Net Interest Margin 4.34% 3.49% 0.85% Interest Rate Spread 4.06% 3.32% 0.74% Int. Earning Assets/Int. Bearing Liabilities 134.59% 134.73% -0.13%

