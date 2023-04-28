

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of retail sales in Japan was up 7.2 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday - coming in at 14.567 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 5.8 percent following the 7.3 percent gain in February.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales added 0.6 percent - slowing from 2.1 percent in the previous month.



For the first quarter of 2023, retail sales gained 2.6 percent on quarter and 6.5 percent on year at 39.781 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX