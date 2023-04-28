Theos Cyber Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Impressive Growth, Strategies, Revolutionary Solutions, and Market-leading Position

Theos Cyber provides cost-competitive solutions that enable organizations to implement reliable technologies and improve their security posture.

SAN ANTONIO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the cybersecurity industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Theos Cyber Solutions with the 2023 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. The company consistently delivers competitive-advantage cybersecurity solutions for various organizational scales and needs. It offers cyber consulting and integration, offensive security, and managed detection and response security services. It empowers individuals and businesses to thrive in the digital age of security. Using practical and efficient technology, the company helps businesses and individuals thrive in the evolving digital age by focusing on security fundamentals.





Theos Cyber's broad offerings, such as endpoint security, cloud security, vulnerability management, and threat monitoring and response, allow businesses to generate significant benefits immediately. The company helps customers map regulatory requirements to their internal security controls, enabling them to meet compliance standards and enhance internal security policies. It also provides security assessments, including a software-as-a-service plugin and on-premises solutions, to lower the risk of third-party penetration. Theos Cyber's robust security framework eliminates additional operational burdens, enabling organizations to integrate with other products and technologies, identify issues, and remediate environmental threats.

Vinay Biradar, associate director of the mobility group at Frost & Sullivan, noted, "With its customer-centric corporate philosophy, Theos Cyber operates on the central tenet that its success depends on customer satisfaction. Over the past few years, it has experienced organic growth, doubling its business yearly. By acquiring new clients, it has grown year after year, keeping every client satisfied."

Theos Cyber meets with customers to assess their specific needs and develop tailored solutions with roadmaps for seamless execution, establishing customer trust and fostering long-lasting relationships throughout the service lifecycle. Furthermore, due to its high expertise, the company can define an effective security program relevant to the customer by leveraging current investment and complementing the customer's old architecture with market-leading security technologies. Theos Cyber is well-positioned to drive the cybersecurity space into its next growth phase, capture market share, and sustain its leadership in the coming years.

"Theos Cyber has demonstrated strong capabilities and expertise in providing reliable and cost-effective technology solutions to small, mid-sized, and enterprise businesses, despite being a new market participant. Its customer-centric strategies and strong brand equity elevate its partner status in the cybersecurity market," added Norazah Bachok, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91-9953764546

E: tarini.singh@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064599/Theos_Cyber_Solutions_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/theos-cyber-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-its-impressive-growth-strategies-revolutionary-solutions-and-market-leading-position-301809421.html