

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to 3-day highs of 0.6642 against the U.S. dollar and 89.12 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6630 and 88.77, respectively.



Against the euro, the aussie advanced to a 2-day high of 1.6606 from yesterday's closing value of 1.6623.



The aussie edged up to 0.9030 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9008.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.69 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the euro and 0.91 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX