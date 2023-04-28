

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 3-day high of 82.75 against the yen and a 2-day high of 1.7895 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 82.38 and 1.7933, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi edged up to 0.6159 and 1.0768 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6147 and 1.0783, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 84.00 against the yen, 1.75 against the euro, 0.63 against the greenback and 1.05 against the aussie.



