BOCA RATON, Fla., Apr 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PreIPO, a leading provider of innovative financial technology solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with SPiCE VC. This partnership will enable PreIPO to further expand its offerings and bring cutting-edge financial technology to a broader market. SPiCE Fund I has yielded a market leading 50.7% IRR and we are pleased to announce the offering of SPiCE Fund II. SPiCE VC has been deemed the best Venture Capital Fund of 2022 in the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem.Through this partnership, SPiCE Fund II will be featured on the PreIPO Platform, with a robust data room including key due diligence documents and marketing materials. Marking the first of many funds to be fully available for investment within the PreIPO ecosystem. This also includes access to PreIPO's network of industry experts, investors, and potential partners, as well as its experience in helping companies scale and succeed."We are thrilled to be partnering with PreIPO," said Rene Eichenberger, Partner of SPiCE VC. "Their expertise and support will be invaluable as we continue to develop and bring our innovative funds to the market."PreIPO is a leader in the Pre-IPO market of the fintech industry, offering a range of products and services designed to improve capital formation processes and make them more efficient and accessible. This includes solutions for subscription documents, SPVs, data room consolidation, and much more. Check out our website and platform here (www.preipo.com)."PreIPO has a strong team delivering innovative financial technology solutions," said Rob Roy Roedel, Partner at SPiCE VC. "We are excited to be partnering with them and supporting their growth as they continue to drive the fintech industry forward."This partnership represents a significant step forward for PreIPO and will help the company continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of financial technology. We look forward to the exciting developments and growth that this partnership will bring.If you would like to find out more information about investing in SPiCE Fund II via PreIPO's proprietary platform visit the data room now (https://docsend.com/view/s/uxw5gii6k4pgrqs5) or please feel free to reach out to invest@preipo.com.Source: PreIPO