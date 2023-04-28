

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) reported first-quarter net income from continuing operations of 1.1 billion Norwegian Kroner compared to 6.4 billion Kroner, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.62 Kroner compared to 2.80 Kroner.



Adjusted EBITDA was 7.5 billion kroner, compared to 11.2 billion kroner, last year. The company said lower aluminium and alumina sales prices, and higher raw material costs negatively affected results, partly offset by positive currency effects. Adjusted net income from continuing operations declined to 3.3 billion Kroner from 6.8 billion Kroner. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.70 Kroner compared to 3.17 Kroner.



First quarter revenue increased to 48.5 billion Norwegian Kroner from 46.6 billion Kroner, last year. Total revenue and income was 50.0 billion kroner compared to 47.4 billion kroner.



On April 27, the company signed an agreement with Glencore, who will acquire 30 percent of the Brazilian alumina refinery Hydro Alunorte and Hydro's 5 percent ownership in the Brazilian bauxite producer Mineracão Rio do Norte.



