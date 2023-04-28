InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Apr 28

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / The Company announces that on 27 April 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 27 April 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,773 Lowest price paid per share: £ 54.0400 Highest price paid per share: £ 55.1400 Average price paid per share: £ 54.4454

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,860,775 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,773 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 27 April 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,773 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 55.1400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.0400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 54.4454

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 27/04/2023 08:11:55 BST 82 55.1000 XLON 756464679389510 27/04/2023 08:54:47 BST 89 55.1400 XLON 756464679392721 27/04/2023 09:07:12 BST 83 55.0200 XLON 756464679393641 27/04/2023 09:20:48 BST 92 54.8600 XLON 756464679394578 27/04/2023 09:45:22 BST 77 54.7400 XLON 756464679396130 27/04/2023 10:04:41 BST 81 54.5400 XLON 756464679397315 27/04/2023 10:37:16 BST 85 54.5000 XLON 756464679399586 27/04/2023 11:15:43 BST 77 54.4600 XLON 756464679401838 27/04/2023 11:34:02 BST 85 54.5200 XLON 756464679402767 27/04/2023 12:05:21 BST 87 54.4800 XLON 756464679404983 27/04/2023 12:40:23 BST 85 54.5000 XLON 756464679406674 27/04/2023 13:04:37 BST 75 54.5400 XLON 756464679408087 27/04/2023 13:30:13 BST 96 54.4800 XLON 756464679409704 27/04/2023 13:58:11 BST 86 54.5400 XLON 756464679411988 27/04/2023 14:14:02 BST 29 54.4400 XLON 756464679412968 27/04/2023 14:14:02 BST 79 54.4400 XLON 756464679412969 27/04/2023 14:32:45 BST 24 54.3400 XLON 756464679415193 27/04/2023 14:32:45 BST 79 54.3400 XLON 756464679415194 27/04/2023 14:41:50 BST 96 54.2800 XLON 756464679417144 27/04/2023 14:45:33 BST 22 54.2600 XLON 756464679417740 27/04/2023 14:45:33 BST 50 54.2600 XLON 756464679417741 27/04/2023 14:53:38 BST 79 54.4800 XLON 756464679418672 27/04/2023 15:00:44 BST 129 54.5000 XLON 756464679419755 27/04/2023 15:10:19 BST 31 54.4800 XLON 756464679421404 27/04/2023 15:10:19 BST 44 54.4800 XLON 756464679421406 27/04/2023 15:15:14 BST 9 54.5200 XLON 756464679422427 27/04/2023 15:15:14 BST 80 54.5200 XLON 756464679422426 27/04/2023 15:24:03 BST 103 54.4200 XLON 756464679423666 27/04/2023 15:32:49 BST 18 54.2600 XLON 756464679424912 27/04/2023 15:32:49 BST 71 54.2600 XLON 756464679424913 27/04/2023 15:42:50 BST 53 54.1600 XLON 756464679426261 27/04/2023 15:47:36 BST 76 54.1400 XLON 756464679426930 27/04/2023 15:53:29 BST 18 54.0800 XLON 756464679427677 27/04/2023 15:53:39 BST 75 54.1000 XLON 756464679427703 27/04/2023 15:58:24 BST 92 54.0400 XLON 756464679428393 27/04/2023 16:07:22 BST 87 54.0800 XLON 756464679429699 27/04/2023 16:10:06 BST 79 54.0600 XLON 756464679430261 27/04/2023 16:22:02 BST 99 54.1000 XLON 756464679432523 27/04/2023 16:27:58 BST 66 54.1000 XLON 756464679433680 27/04/2023 16:29:55 BST 2 54.0800 XLON 756464679434297 27/04/2023 16:29:57 BST 2 54.0800 XLON 756464679434315 27/04/2023 16:29:59 BST 1 54.0800 XLON 756464679434330

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751788/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Apr-28