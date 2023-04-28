Anzeige
Freitag, 28.04.2023
Wichtige News triggert Rallye! Spekulationswelle erfasst dieses Papier!
28.04.2023 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Apr 28

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / The Company announces that on 27 April 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

27 April 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,773

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 54.0400

Highest price paid per share:

£ 55.1400

Average price paid per share:

£ 54.4454

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,860,775 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,773 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 27 April 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,773

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.1400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.0400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 54.4454

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

27/04/2023

08:11:55

BST

82

55.1000

XLON

756464679389510

27/04/2023

08:54:47

BST

89

55.1400

XLON

756464679392721

27/04/2023

09:07:12

BST

83

55.0200

XLON

756464679393641

27/04/2023

09:20:48

BST

92

54.8600

XLON

756464679394578

27/04/2023

09:45:22

BST

77

54.7400

XLON

756464679396130

27/04/2023

10:04:41

BST

81

54.5400

XLON

756464679397315

27/04/2023

10:37:16

BST

85

54.5000

XLON

756464679399586

27/04/2023

11:15:43

BST

77

54.4600

XLON

756464679401838

27/04/2023

11:34:02

BST

85

54.5200

XLON

756464679402767

27/04/2023

12:05:21

BST

87

54.4800

XLON

756464679404983

27/04/2023

12:40:23

BST

85

54.5000

XLON

756464679406674

27/04/2023

13:04:37

BST

75

54.5400

XLON

756464679408087

27/04/2023

13:30:13

BST

96

54.4800

XLON

756464679409704

27/04/2023

13:58:11

BST

86

54.5400

XLON

756464679411988

27/04/2023

14:14:02

BST

29

54.4400

XLON

756464679412968

27/04/2023

14:14:02

BST

79

54.4400

XLON

756464679412969

27/04/2023

14:32:45

BST

24

54.3400

XLON

756464679415193

27/04/2023

14:32:45

BST

79

54.3400

XLON

756464679415194

27/04/2023

14:41:50

BST

96

54.2800

XLON

756464679417144

27/04/2023

14:45:33

BST

22

54.2600

XLON

756464679417740

27/04/2023

14:45:33

BST

50

54.2600

XLON

756464679417741

27/04/2023

14:53:38

BST

79

54.4800

XLON

756464679418672

27/04/2023

15:00:44

BST

129

54.5000

XLON

756464679419755

27/04/2023

15:10:19

BST

31

54.4800

XLON

756464679421404

27/04/2023

15:10:19

BST

44

54.4800

XLON

756464679421406

27/04/2023

15:15:14

BST

9

54.5200

XLON

756464679422427

27/04/2023

15:15:14

BST

80

54.5200

XLON

756464679422426

27/04/2023

15:24:03

BST

103

54.4200

XLON

756464679423666

27/04/2023

15:32:49

BST

18

54.2600

XLON

756464679424912

27/04/2023

15:32:49

BST

71

54.2600

XLON

756464679424913

27/04/2023

15:42:50

BST

53

54.1600

XLON

756464679426261

27/04/2023

15:47:36

BST

76

54.1400

XLON

756464679426930

27/04/2023

15:53:29

BST

18

54.0800

XLON

756464679427677

27/04/2023

15:53:39

BST

75

54.1000

XLON

756464679427703

27/04/2023

15:58:24

BST

92

54.0400

XLON

756464679428393

27/04/2023

16:07:22

BST

87

54.0800

XLON

756464679429699

27/04/2023

16:10:06

BST

79

54.0600

XLON

756464679430261

27/04/2023

16:22:02

BST

99

54.1000

XLON

756464679432523

27/04/2023

16:27:58

BST

66

54.1000

XLON

756464679433680

27/04/2023

16:29:55

BST

2

54.0800

XLON

756464679434297

27/04/2023

16:29:57

BST

2

54.0800

XLON

756464679434315

27/04/2023

16:29:59

BST

1

54.0800

XLON

756464679434330

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751788/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Apr-28

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
