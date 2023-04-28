

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG (DRWKF.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter earnings after income taxes were 17.2 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 27.1 million euros.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT were 29.1 million euros, while last year's loss was 35.1 million euros. EBIT margin improved by 9.2 percentage points to 3.8 percent from last year's negative 5.4 percent.



Net sales increased 18 percent to 761.1 million euros in the first quarter from 649.5 million euros a year ago. Net sales grew across both divisions and all regions.



At around 803.8 million euros, order intake dropped 2.7 percent. In the Americas as well as Africa, Asia, and Australia region, order intake decreased significantly, while demand in Europe increased noticeably.



Further, for fiscal 2023, Dragerwerk continues to expect an increase in net sales of between 7.0 and 11.0 percent, net of currency effects, and an EBIT margin of 0.0 to 3.0 percent.



The current order backlog remains high despite the significant increase in deliveries in the first quarter. This will enable the firm to generate significant net sales in the coming months as well.



Stefan Draeger, Chairman of the Executive Board, said, 'The successful start to the year makes us confident of returning to growth and profitability in 2023 as planned. We expect demand for our products and services to remain strong.'



