Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 28-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

28 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 April 2023 it purchased a total of 165,407 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 105,407 60,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0180 GBP0.9000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0100 GBP0.8970 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0161 GBP0.8988

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 681,303,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 8,681 1.0120 XDUB 11:47:38 00027658754TRDU1 969 1.0120 XDUB 11:47:38 00027658752TRDU1 799 1.0120 XDUB 11:47:38 00027658750TRDU1 2,777 1.0120 XDUB 11:47:38 00027658748TRDU1 1,768 1.0120 XDUB 11:47:38 00027658746TRDU1 300 1.0120 XDUB 11:47:38 00027658744TRDU1 1,277 1.0120 XDUB 11:47:38 00027658742TRDU1 2,629 1.0120 XDUB 11:47:38 00027658740TRDU1 976 1.0120 XDUB 11:47:38 00027658738TRDU1 2,491 1.0100 XDUB 11:48:28 00027658766TRDU1 5,765 1.0180 XDUB 13:16:26 00027659431TRDU1 7,000 1.0180 XDUB 13:16:26 00027659430TRDU1 961 1.0180 XDUB 13:26:59 00027659484TRDU1 1,449 1.0180 XDUB 13:26:59 00027659483TRDU1 2,338 1.0160 XDUB 14:41:26 00027660711TRDU1 2,284 1.0160 XDUB 14:41:26 00027660710TRDU1 2,333 1.0160 XDUB 14:41:26 00027660709TRDU1 5,684 1.0160 XDUB 14:41:26 00027660708TRDU1 2,377 1.0160 XDUB 14:41:26 00027660707TRDU1 15 1.0160 XDUB 14:41:35 00027660718TRDU1 43 1.0160 XDUB 14:41:35 00027660717TRDU1 2,680 1.0180 XDUB 14:42:55 00027660764TRDU1 340 1.0180 XDUB 14:42:55 00027660763TRDU1 7,000 1.0180 XDUB 14:42:55 00027660762TRDU1 2,815 1.0180 XDUB 14:44:38 00027660789TRDU1 2,702 1.0180 XDUB 14:49:54 00027660874TRDU1 2,815 1.0180 XDUB 14:54:51 00027660962TRDU1 2,829 1.0180 XDUB 15:00:29 00027661087TRDU1 2,335 1.0180 XDUB 15:06:09 00027661198TRDU1 2,665 1.0180 XDUB 15:10:35 00027661267TRDU1 1,117 1.0180 XDUB 15:16:07 00027661389TRDU1 325 1.0180 XDUB 15:16:07 00027661388TRDU1 657 1.0180 XDUB 15:16:07 00027661387TRDU1 269 1.0180 XDUB 15:16:07 00027661386TRDU1 126 1.0180 XDUB 15:16:07 00027661385TRDU1 2,753 1.0180 XDUB 15:21:12 00027661490TRDU1 2,363 1.0180 XDUB 15:27:01 00027661621TRDU1 538 1.0180 XDUB 15:32:05 00027661743TRDU1 1,884 1.0180 XDUB 15:32:05 00027661742TRDU1 2,835 1.0180 XDUB 15:37:37 00027661935TRDU1 224 1.0160 XDUB 16:24:57 00027663055TRDU1 5,567 1.0160 XDUB 16:24:59 00027663059TRDU1 660 1.0160 XDUB 16:24:59 00027663058TRDU1 2,000 1.0160 XDUB 16:24:59 00027663060TRDU1 3,353 1.0160 XDUB 16:24:59 00027663062TRDU1 803 1.0160 XDUB 16:24:59 00027663063TRDU1 836 1.0160 XDUB 16:24:59 00027663064TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,041 0.8990 XLON 11:47:38 00027658734TRDU1 2,330 0.8990 XLON 11:47:38 00027658733TRDU1 902 0.8990 XLON 11:47:38 00027658736TRDU1 1,138 0.8990 XLON 11:47:38 00027658735TRDU1 387 0.8970 XLON 11:47:38 00027658749TRDU1 149 0.8970 XLON 11:47:38 00027658747TRDU1 124 0.8970 XLON 11:47:38 00027658745TRDU1 291 0.8970 XLON 11:47:38 00027658743TRDU1 17 0.8970 XLON 11:47:38 00027658741TRDU1 46 0.8970 XLON 11:47:38 00027658739TRDU1 4,466 0.8970 XLON 11:47:38 00027658737TRDU1 107 0.8970 XLON 11:47:38 00027658751TRDU1 349 0.8970 XLON 11:47:38 00027658756TRDU1 218 0.8970 XLON 11:47:38 00027658755TRDU1 110 0.8970 XLON 11:47:38 00027658753TRDU1 229 0.8980 XLON 13:44:17 00027659795TRDU1 992 0.8980 XLON 14:13:56 00027660201TRDU1 1,080 0.8980 XLON 14:36:36 00027660605TRDU1 1,050 0.8980 XLON 14:41:26 00027660712TRDU1 4,428 0.8980 XLON 14:41:26 00027660714TRDU1 1,011 0.8980 XLON 14:41:26 00027660713TRDU1 613 0.8980 XLON 14:43:37 00027660784TRDU1 992 0.8980 XLON 14:48:56 00027660858TRDU1 385 0.8990 XLON 15:06:09 00027661200TRDU1 990 0.8990 XLON 15:08:15 00027661224TRDU1 1,475 0.8990 XLON 15:08:15 00027661228TRDU1 143 0.8990 XLON 15:08:15 00027661227TRDU1 91 0.8990 XLON 15:08:15 00027661226TRDU1 1,926 0.8990 XLON 15:08:15 00027661225TRDU1 115 0.8990 XLON 15:08:15 00027661229TRDU1 240 0.8990 XLON 15:08:15 00027661230TRDU1 144 0.8990 XLON 15:08:16 00027661231TRDU1 281 0.8990 XLON 15:08:16 00027661233TRDU1 200 0.8990 XLON 15:08:16 00027661232TRDU1 499 0.8990 XLON 15:08:16 00027661234TRDU1 1,000 0.9000 XLON 15:16:15 00027661412TRDU1 808 0.9000 XLON 15:16:15 00027661411TRDU1 442 0.9000 XLON 15:16:15 00027661410TRDU1 341 0.9000 XLON 15:16:15 00027661415TRDU1

