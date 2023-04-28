Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News triggert Rallye! Spekulationswelle erfasst dieses Papier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
28.04.23
08:02 Uhr
1,010 Euro
+0,011
+1,10 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0021,03409:15
Dow Jones News
28.04.2023 | 08:31
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 28-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 April 2023 it purchased a total of 165,407 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            105,407     60,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0180     GBP0.9000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0100     GBP0.8970 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0161     GBP0.8988

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 681,303,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
8,681      1.0120        XDUB     11:47:38      00027658754TRDU1 
969       1.0120        XDUB     11:47:38      00027658752TRDU1 
799       1.0120        XDUB     11:47:38      00027658750TRDU1 
2,777      1.0120        XDUB     11:47:38      00027658748TRDU1 
1,768      1.0120        XDUB     11:47:38      00027658746TRDU1 
300       1.0120        XDUB     11:47:38      00027658744TRDU1 
1,277      1.0120        XDUB     11:47:38      00027658742TRDU1 
2,629      1.0120        XDUB     11:47:38      00027658740TRDU1 
976       1.0120        XDUB     11:47:38      00027658738TRDU1 
2,491      1.0100        XDUB     11:48:28      00027658766TRDU1 
5,765      1.0180        XDUB     13:16:26      00027659431TRDU1 
7,000      1.0180        XDUB     13:16:26      00027659430TRDU1 
961       1.0180        XDUB     13:26:59      00027659484TRDU1 
1,449      1.0180        XDUB     13:26:59      00027659483TRDU1 
2,338      1.0160        XDUB     14:41:26      00027660711TRDU1 
2,284      1.0160        XDUB     14:41:26      00027660710TRDU1 
2,333      1.0160        XDUB     14:41:26      00027660709TRDU1 
5,684      1.0160        XDUB     14:41:26      00027660708TRDU1 
2,377      1.0160        XDUB     14:41:26      00027660707TRDU1 
15        1.0160        XDUB     14:41:35      00027660718TRDU1 
43        1.0160        XDUB     14:41:35      00027660717TRDU1 
2,680      1.0180        XDUB     14:42:55      00027660764TRDU1 
340       1.0180        XDUB     14:42:55      00027660763TRDU1 
7,000      1.0180        XDUB     14:42:55      00027660762TRDU1 
2,815      1.0180        XDUB     14:44:38      00027660789TRDU1 
2,702      1.0180        XDUB     14:49:54      00027660874TRDU1 
2,815      1.0180        XDUB     14:54:51      00027660962TRDU1 
2,829      1.0180        XDUB     15:00:29      00027661087TRDU1 
2,335      1.0180        XDUB     15:06:09      00027661198TRDU1 
2,665      1.0180        XDUB     15:10:35      00027661267TRDU1 
1,117      1.0180        XDUB     15:16:07      00027661389TRDU1 
325       1.0180        XDUB     15:16:07      00027661388TRDU1 
657       1.0180        XDUB     15:16:07      00027661387TRDU1 
269       1.0180        XDUB     15:16:07      00027661386TRDU1 
126       1.0180        XDUB     15:16:07      00027661385TRDU1 
2,753      1.0180        XDUB     15:21:12      00027661490TRDU1 
2,363      1.0180        XDUB     15:27:01      00027661621TRDU1 
538       1.0180        XDUB     15:32:05      00027661743TRDU1 
1,884      1.0180        XDUB     15:32:05      00027661742TRDU1 
2,835      1.0180        XDUB     15:37:37      00027661935TRDU1 
224       1.0160        XDUB     16:24:57      00027663055TRDU1 
5,567      1.0160        XDUB     16:24:59      00027663059TRDU1 
660       1.0160        XDUB     16:24:59      00027663058TRDU1 
2,000      1.0160        XDUB     16:24:59      00027663060TRDU1 
3,353      1.0160        XDUB     16:24:59      00027663062TRDU1 
803       1.0160        XDUB     16:24:59      00027663063TRDU1 
836       1.0160        XDUB     16:24:59      00027663064TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,041      0.8990        XLON     11:47:38      00027658734TRDU1 
2,330      0.8990        XLON     11:47:38      00027658733TRDU1 
902       0.8990        XLON     11:47:38      00027658736TRDU1 
1,138      0.8990        XLON     11:47:38      00027658735TRDU1 
387       0.8970        XLON     11:47:38      00027658749TRDU1 
149       0.8970        XLON     11:47:38      00027658747TRDU1 
124       0.8970        XLON     11:47:38      00027658745TRDU1 
291       0.8970        XLON     11:47:38      00027658743TRDU1 
17        0.8970        XLON     11:47:38      00027658741TRDU1 
46        0.8970        XLON     11:47:38      00027658739TRDU1 
4,466      0.8970        XLON     11:47:38      00027658737TRDU1 
107       0.8970        XLON     11:47:38      00027658751TRDU1 
349       0.8970        XLON     11:47:38      00027658756TRDU1 
218       0.8970        XLON     11:47:38      00027658755TRDU1 
110       0.8970        XLON     11:47:38      00027658753TRDU1 
229       0.8980        XLON     13:44:17      00027659795TRDU1 
992       0.8980        XLON     14:13:56      00027660201TRDU1 
1,080      0.8980        XLON     14:36:36      00027660605TRDU1 
1,050      0.8980        XLON     14:41:26      00027660712TRDU1 
4,428      0.8980        XLON     14:41:26      00027660714TRDU1 
1,011      0.8980        XLON     14:41:26      00027660713TRDU1 
613       0.8980        XLON     14:43:37      00027660784TRDU1 
992       0.8980        XLON     14:48:56      00027660858TRDU1 
385       0.8990        XLON     15:06:09      00027661200TRDU1 
990       0.8990        XLON     15:08:15      00027661224TRDU1 
1,475      0.8990        XLON     15:08:15      00027661228TRDU1 
143       0.8990        XLON     15:08:15      00027661227TRDU1 
91        0.8990        XLON     15:08:15      00027661226TRDU1 
1,926      0.8990        XLON     15:08:15      00027661225TRDU1 
115       0.8990        XLON     15:08:15      00027661229TRDU1 
240       0.8990        XLON     15:08:15      00027661230TRDU1 
144       0.8990        XLON     15:08:16      00027661231TRDU1 
281       0.8990        XLON     15:08:16      00027661233TRDU1 
200       0.8990        XLON     15:08:16      00027661232TRDU1 
499       0.8990        XLON     15:08:16      00027661234TRDU1 
1,000      0.9000        XLON     15:16:15      00027661412TRDU1 
808       0.9000        XLON     15:16:15      00027661411TRDU1 
442       0.9000        XLON     15:16:15      00027661410TRDU1 
341       0.9000        XLON     15:16:15      00027661415TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.