Beny Electric's new 600 W microinverters are designed for balcony solar modules, with a 96.5% efficiency rating and a European efficiency of 96%. They are available in three versions, with outputs of 500 W, 550 W, and 600 W.Chinese inverter manufacturer and storage system supplier Zhejiang Beny Electric has unveiled new 600 W microinverters for small-sized residential PV systems and balcony solar panels. "With a maximum industry input current of 18A and support for a DC:AC ratio of up to 1.5 times, it is perfect for homeowners seeking the latest in energy-efficient technology," the company said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...