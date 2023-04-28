

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), an IT infrastructure business, Friday said the strong revenue growth it experienced throughout 2022 continued during the first quarter. The company said it remains satisfied with the profitability performance for the first quarter, though margins in Services business continue to be challenging.



Looking ahead, the company said it continues to believe that 2023 will be another year of progress with growth in profitability expected in both the first half as well as for the year as a whole.



In its trading update for the first quarter to March 31, Computacenter noted that overall, it is pleased with the performance in the first quarter of the year. In Europe, revenue growth was based broadly across geographies and industry sectors. In North America, the overall performance of the business was underpinned by demand from two customers.



According to the firm, the seasonal trends within its business returned to normal in 2022, and expects these to continue through 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX