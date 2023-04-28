Badenova has installed 912 glass-glass PV modules along a cycling path in the city of Freiburg, Germany, as part of a new pilot project.From pv magazine Germany German system integrator Badenova has inaugurated the first PV roof for cycle paths in Germany. The 287 kW installation is located in Freiburg, in the southern part of the country, and is based on 900 translucent glass-glass solar modules provided by German panel maker Solarwatt. The modules in the series have a general technical approval from the German Institute for Building Technology (DIBt). They are therefore regarded as a regulated ...

