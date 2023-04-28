

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK, HIK.L), a British multinational pharmaceutical company, said in a trading update on Friday that it has started its full year 2023 with a firm momentum as its injectables and branded businesses continue to perform well.



The London-headquartered firm continues to expect revenue from Injectables to grow from 7 percent to 9 percent in the year, supported by new product launches.



Hikma still projects its Branded revenue to grow in the mid to high single digits in constant currency, driven by its expanding portfolio and focus on chronic medications.



Based on performance in the year to date, the drug maker has raised its full year guidance for Generics with a revenue growth close to 20 percent, compared with its previous guidance of low double-digit growth.



The company's current projection doesn't reflect persisting political turmoil in Sudan. Sales from Sudan in the company's Branded and Injectables businesses represented 2.5 percent of the 2022 Group revenue.



The company will pay a final dividend of 37 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the full year 2022 to 56 cents per share, an increase of 4 percent, from 2021.



Hikma is scheduled to release its first-half interim results for the six month period to June 30, on August 3.



