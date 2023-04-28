DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 119.9413
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 658382
CODE: INFU LN
ISIN: LU1390062831
------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 240277 EQS News ID: 1620107 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1620107&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 28, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)