Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 422.8792

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 111113

CODE: NRGW LN

ISIN: LU0533032776

