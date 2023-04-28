DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (CRBU LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.7483

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75648374

CODE: CRBU LN

ISIN: LU1829218749

