Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.575
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 429060
CODE: DSUS LN
ISIN: FR0011607084
