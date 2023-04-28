DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (SWIM LN) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.3123
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 499522
CODE: SWIM LN
ISIN: LU1571051751
