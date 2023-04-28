Australian researchers have developed a novel adaptive decentralized control strategy for electric vehicle (EV) integration, incorporating both microgrid and EV-side conditions into the primary frequency control. They have proposed new indices to evaluate the charge and discharge capabilities of EV batteries, as well as the satisfaction levels of EV owners.The two-way flow of electricity from EV batteries, known as vehicle to grid (V2G), has potential to create substantial grid balancing opportunities by soaking up excess renewables generation and releasing it back into the grid to manage issues ...

