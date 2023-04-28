Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

EXCHANGE NOTICE 28 APRIL 2023 SHARES ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME The change of Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj's name to Alexandria Group Oyj will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 3 May 2023. Company's identifiers: New company name: Alexandria Group Oyj Trading code: ALEX Issuer code: ALEX ISIN code: FI4000153465 Order book ID: 223812 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 2 May 2023. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services