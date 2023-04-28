Anzeige
NuGen Medical: Zündet der "Musk/Kardashian-Booster"?
WKN: A3CQX4 | ISIN: FI4000153465 | Ticker-Symbol: 3ZL
Frankfurt
28.04.23
08:02 Uhr
6,420 Euro
+0,020
+0,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6806,88011:15
GlobeNewswire
28.04.2023 | 10:10
112 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

EXCHANGE NOTICE 28 APRIL 2023   SHARES

ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The change of Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj's name to Alexandria Group Oyj will
be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 3 May 2023. 

Company's identifiers:

New company name: Alexandria Group Oyj
Trading code: ALEX
Issuer code: ALEX
ISIN code: FI4000153465
Order book ID: 223812

Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on
2 May 2023. 



Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
