Aktia Bank Plc: Change in Aktia's Executive Committee

28 April 2023 at 10.50 a.m.



Change in Aktia's Executive Committee

Sari Leppänen, Chief Information Officer and a member of the Executive Committee at Aktia, will leave the company and undertake other duties outside of Aktia. She will be working for Aktia until the end of July 2023.



"It's been a pleasure to work with Sari Leppänen. Under her leadership, we have reformed Aktia's IT strategy and improved the efficiency of our operating and development models to better support our objective of being the leading wealth manager bank in Finland. The implementation of the strategy will continue. I thank Sari for her valuable work and wish her all the best in her new duties," says Juha Hammarén, interim CEO of Aktia.

