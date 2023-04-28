Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W1T4 | ISIN: FI4000058870 | Ticker-Symbol: 2A41
Frankfurt
28.04.23
10:08 Uhr
8,970 Euro
-0,030
-0,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0809,09011:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2023 | 09:54
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aktia Bank Plc: Change in Aktia's Executive Committee

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
28 April 2023 at 10.50 a.m.

Change in Aktia's Executive Committee

Sari Leppänen, Chief Information Officer and a member of the Executive Committee at Aktia, will leave the company and undertake other duties outside of Aktia. She will be working for Aktia until the end of July 2023.

"It's been a pleasure to work with Sari Leppänen. Under her leadership, we have reformed Aktia's IT strategy and improved the efficiency of our operating and development models to better support our objective of being the leading wealth manager bank in Finland. The implementation of the strategy will continue. I thank Sari for her valuable work and wish her all the best in her new duties," says Juha Hammarén, interim CEO of Aktia.

Aktia Bank Abp

Further information:

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2022 amounted to EUR 13.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.