The first inauguration ceremony of the Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) was successfully held on April 28, 2023. We are honored to invite Mr. Lam Sai-hung, the Secretary of the Transport and Logistics Bureau, to preside over the inauguration ceremony and award certificates to the association's advisors and board members.

Ms. Suki Cheung, President of the Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association, said: "It is a great pleasure to have Mr. Lam Sai-hung, our honorary advisors, board members and youth committee members to celebrate the first HKELA inauguration. The association brings together the elites of the logistics industry today, adhering to the vision of promoting the growth of the e-commerce logistics industry. We advocate and support the HKSAR government on policies including the Maritime and Aviation Training Fund (MATF), new legislation on the transshipment of alternative smoking products, and other directions to promote the e-commerce logistics industry. We look forward to facilitating the implementation of policies, so as to consolidate Hong Kong's position as an international aviation hub."

Ms. Suki Cheung also emphasized the importance of youth talent development in the e-commerce logistics industry. Therefore, one of HKELA's key vision is to provide a nurturing environment for students and fresh graduates. Through organizing events with LSCM, Cyberport, Hong Kong Productivity Council and other organizations, HKELA empowers youths to have an in-depth understanding of the industry, while also expand their professional network with HKELA members. In response to the shortage of manpower in the industry, HKELA is committed to connecting potential employers and youths to meet the needs of the rapid market growth.

The Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association Youth Committee President, Mr. Francis Chan said: "To further promote our new blood to join the industry, it is vital to break through the traditional impression in the field. We hope to show the ever-changing E-commerce sales models to the new generation, along with different career paths on technology, marketing, business development and much more." Francis looks forward to inspiring more young talents to join the thriving e-commerce logistics industry.

About Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association

Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association Limited (HKELA) is a non-profit organization established in early 2017 by a group of senior leaders from major e-commerce platforms and third-party e-commerce logistics providers. HKELA aims to bring together a group of elites who are passionate about giving back to the society and the industry. By evaluating the needs of Hong Kong's logistics industry, as well as conveying what's happening within the industry to the government, HKELA provides constructive recommendations to improve infrastructure, and ultimately enhance the competitiveness of the E-commerce industry. Together with the Hong Kong SAR government, members of the association, members of the youth committee and industry elites, HKELA is committed to build a better business environment, as well as elevate the quality of service in the industry. File: Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) Holds the First Inauguration Ceremony Glad to invite Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mr. LAM Sai-hung, GBS, JP as Guest of Honor

