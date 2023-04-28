South Korean scientists have developed a WD-ER cooling system that can lower the operating temperature of a PV panel by up to 14.9 ?C, with an average heat transfer coefficient of 64.1?W/m2.A research team at Korea University has created a passive cooling system for solar panels that uses a water desorption process and endothermic reaction dissolution process. The method is similar to phase change materials (PCMs), which absorb, store and release a large amount of latent heat over a specified temperature range, and are typically used for PV module cooling at the research level. The system is inexpensive ...

