German lending major Deutsche Bank AG (DB) said on Friday that it has reached a deal to buy Numis, an independent British institutional stockbroker and corporate advisor, in which each Numis shareholder entitled to receive 350 pence per share, valuing the entire issued and to be issued share capital at around 410 million pounds.



'The transaction will allow Deutsche Bank to accelerate its Global Hausbank strategy by unlocking a much deeper engagement with the corporate client segment in the UK, enabling Deutsche Bank to become a leading provider to more than 170 corporate clients for their comprehensive financial and advisory needs,' Deutsche Bank said in a statement.



The transaction value represents a premium of 72 percent to the closing price of 204 pence per Numis share on April 27, and a premium of 60 percent to the volume-weighted average price of 219 pence per Numis share for the three-month period ended on the same day.



The lender will finance the cash consideration payable to Numis from existing cash resources.



The transaction, scheduled to be closed in the fourth quarter, is expected to add to DB's earnings from 2024. DB has clarified that it has no plans to change materially the locations of business or to redeploy the fixed assets of Numis.



Prior to the transaction become effective, Numis will file an application before the London Stock Exchange for the cancellation of the admission to trading of its shares on AIM and to re-register it as a private firm. Trading in Numis shares is expected to be suspended on or shortly before the effective date of transaction.



For the year ended on September 30, 2022, Numis had reported revenues of 144.2 million pounds with a profit before tax of 20.9 million pounds. With staff strength of 344, Numis serves its clients across two divisions, investment banking and equities.



DB said that an interim dividend of 6 pence per Numis share for the six months period to March 31, which is not conditional whereas, an additional interim dividend of 5 pence per Numis share is conditional upon the transaction becoming effective.



