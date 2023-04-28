First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of Unit Rights

Unit Rights - UR - in Brain+ A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 8 May 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061670205 (BRAINP) will be traded exclusive of Unit Rights (UR). ISIN: DK0062272282 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Brain+ UR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:1 Shareholders in Brain+ A/S will be allocated one (1) unit right per share held in the company on the record date. One (1) unit right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) New Unit of a nominal value of DKK 0.20 (DKK 0.10 nominal value per share) at a subscription price of DKK 1.00 per New Unit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 8 May 2023 - 23 May 2023 Unit Rights (both days included) : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook 291650 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short BRAINP UR name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North Denmark / 100 Segment / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table /no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG