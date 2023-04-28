Anzeige
Freitag, 28.04.2023
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
WKN: A3C5G6 | ISIN: DK0061670205 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
20.10.22
09:16 Uhr
0,268 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire
28.04.2023 | 10:46
119 Leser
First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of Unit Rights

Unit Rights - UR - in Brain+ A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 8 May 2023. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0061670205 (BRAINP) will be traded exclusive of Unit Rights (UR). 



ISIN:    DK0062272282                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:    Brain+ UR                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:   1:1                                 
      Shareholders in Brain+ A/S will be allocated one (1) unit right per 
       share held in the company on the record date. One (1) unit right  
       entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) New Unit of a nominal 
       value of DKK 0.20 (DKK 0.10 nominal value per share) at a     
       subscription price of DKK 1.00 per New Unit            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in  8 May 2023 - 23 May 2023                      
 Unit                                      
 Rights                                     
 (both                                     
 days                                      
 included)                                   
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook  291650                               
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short    BRAINP UR                              
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market   First North Denmark / 100                      
 Segment /                                   
 no                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size  MiFID II tick size table                      
 /no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code  DSME                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
