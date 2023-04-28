State Grid Ningxia Zhongwei Power Supply Co. has completed the first section of a 3 GW solar plant in the Tengger Desert, in China's Ningxia Hui region. The plant required an investment of around CNY 5.11 billion ($738 million). China's National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement that State Grid Ningxia Zhongwei Power Supply Co. has completed the first phase of a 3 GW solar plant near Zhongwei, a city in the Tengger Desert, in China's Ningxia Hui region. The project's first phase has a capacity of 1 GW and required an investment of CNY 5.11 billion. Construction of the facility ...

